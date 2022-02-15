TPLF forces capture Berhalle town in Afar regional state

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces Tuesday captured Berhale town in Afar regional state after weeks of fighting.

Information reaching Zegabi.com said the Tigrayan forces have launched targeted attacks in the town against civilians who were allegedly supporting the federal government and its allies.

The Tigrayan troops who were armed with heavy weapons have used human-wave as a war strategy to capture the town.

The Afar Special and Militia are still fighting the TPLF forces in the outskirt of the town. They have called the federal government to arm them with heavy weapons and extend military support.

Even though the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) are present in the Afar region but did not involve in the fighting, claiming they were not ordered to do so.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s parliament on Tuesday approved the lifting of the State of Emergency in light of improving security situation in the country.

The parliament approved the emergency measures, cutting short by three months amid reports of peace talks between the government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Of the 312 lawmakers who attended the session, 63 opposed lifting the state of emergency, while 21 abstained from the vote.

The emergency measure was declared last November amid swift advances of rebel forces to the capital Addis Ababa.