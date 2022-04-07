Ethiopian government accuses TPLF of obstructing aid delivery to Tigray region

The government of Ethiopia has accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of hampering humanitarian aid delivery to Tigray region.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dina Mufti said TPLF troops have imperiled food aid to needy people in Tigray region.

He said trucks transporting food aid for the people of Tigray are stuck without commenting on where TPLF forces blocked the food aid.

Some 20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid arrived in Tigray regional last week, he recalled, adding the government was ready to continue delivery of aid to the regional state

The Spokesperson said the government was ready for peace and to deliver humanitarian assistance.

Briefing diplomats, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen said that the government has been reinforcing the smooth flow of humanitarian assistance in the conflict affected areas since it declared a humanitarian truce.

He said the current “indefinite humanitarian truce is a practical response to the humanitarian crises.

He further stated that the humanitarian truce is a pragmatic response to the conflict in the northern part of the country particularly, to the people of Tigray.

The government has translated all efforts into visible actions following the declaration of this humanitarian truce, he pointed out, Demeke added.