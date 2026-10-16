Ethiopian Red Cross Says Ambulance Driver Mulugeta Andualem Was Killed in Armed Attack in Benishangul-Gumuz

A memorial image released by the Ethiopian Red Cross Society showing Mulugeta Andualem and the ambulance damaged in the Oct. 14 attack in Dangur woreda, Metekel zone. [Ethiopian Red Cross Society / @EthioRedCross]

The Ethiopian Red Cross Society said its ambulance driver Mulugeta Andualem was killed when armed groups attacked an ERCS ambulance at Jirsie Mender (also spelled Juraysis) in Dangur woreda, Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz, at about 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 14, and the society did not name the group behind the attack.

In a statement dated Oct. 15, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society said the ambulance, plate number 5-02762, was on a regular humanitarian mission when it came under attack about 50 kilometres from the woreda town. Mulugeta, it said, lost his life in the attack, and the ambulance sustained severe damage and has been rendered inoperable. The society expressed profound sorrow, extended condolences to his family, relatives, friends and colleagues, and strongly condemned the assault. Natna News and Addis Standard also carried the core facts.

The Red Cross reminded parties that humanitarian workers, volunteers, ambulances and medical facilities must be respected and protected at all times, and it said international law enshrines that obligation for Ethiopia as a signatory. “Under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), parties to armed conflicts are obligated to protect humanitarian personnel, vehicles engaged in humanitarian operations, and the supplies they carry from harm in all areas under their control,” the statement said. It called on all armed groups and parties involved in armed conflicts to refrain from attacking humanitarian personnel and assets so the Society can deliver life-saving assistance without obstruction. “Humanitarian workers have no purpose other than alleviating human suffering, saving lives, protecting health, and upholding human dignity,” it added. “Therefore, there is no justification whatsoever for making them targets of attack under any circumstances.”

ERCS President Abera Tola issued a separate condolence message, also published on Oct. 15. “When I heard the news of Mulugeta’s passing, I stood in complete shock and grief,” Abera said. “It breaks my heart deeply that this cruelty has happened to us once again, and that we have lost such a selfless and courageous soul. Mulugeta died in the line of duty while courageously working to save lives with our Benishangul-Gumuz branch.” He said Mulugeta’s bravery and sacrifice “represent the highest ideals of humanity and the Red Cross,” and he asked that the driver’s family find comfort in his memory.

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Ethiopia joined the mourning. ICRC Ethiopia wrote on X that it extended its deepest condolences to the Ethiopian Red Cross, and to Mulugeta’s family, friends and colleagues, and that it honoured his service and reaffirmed “our commitment to humanity and the protection of human life.” British Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia Luke Bullock (@LukeBullock) said he was “sad and angry about the killing of” the Red Cross ambulance driver “who was supporting the community in Metekel,” offered condolences, and wrote that “humanitarian workers must be allowed to carry out their life saving work without fear.” The British Embassy in Ethiopia (@UKinEthiopia) amplified that message.

On X, other accounts echoed the Red Cross line without naming an attacker. Mesfin (@princeMesfin), whose bio says he is an Orthodox Tewahedo Christian and an advocate for justice and human dignity, called the killing an “inhumane crime” against the ambulance driver and wrote, “May he rest in peace.” Addis Standard (@addisstandard) summarised the ERCS statement in English, placing the attack at Jirsie Mender about 50 kilometres from the woreda town and noting that the society had strongly condemned it. The Ethiopian Red Cross Society’s own account (@EthioRedCross) posted the full condemnation and the memorial image of Mulugeta beside photographs of the bullet-damaged ambulance. Zegabi has not independently identified who carried out the attack, and neither has the Red Cross in its public statements.

Benishangul-Gumuz, and Metekel zone in particular, have seen repeated armed violence in recent years, and ambulance crews work across contested rural roads. The Red Cross said it lives for humanity and asked all armed groups to help ensure the safety of its staff and property so it can continue impartial and neutral services. By Friday morning ET, Zegabi had found no Ethiopian Government statement naming a suspect, and no group had claimed responsibility.

Sources